BRS criticises Congress for deceptive tactics, neglecting farmers

He criticised the Congress party's history of unfulfilled promises, particularly its failure to implement its six guarantees by December 9.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 08:33 PM

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader G Jagadish Reddy launched a blistering attack on the Congress party, accusing them of deceitful promises and negligence to the plight of farmers.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, Jagadish Reddy expressed skepticism towards the Congress party’s Lok Sabha election manifesto, especially the clause on automatic disqualification of defectors, given the presence of sitting BRS MLAs on the same dais at the Jana Jatara public meeting held at Tukkuguda here on Saturday.

He accused Congress of deceiving voters with false assurances, citing instances from Karnataka. Highlighting farmer distress, the former Energy Minister criticised Congress leaders for ignoring agricultural issues and prioritising political theatrics over practical solutions.

He contrasted BRS’s proactive approach under former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with the Congress party’s negligence, citing examples of Congress leaders’ failure to address the farm distress.

He slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accusing him of being busy with carrying money bags to Delhi and poaching MLAs from other parties, while farmers losing withered crops due to water shortage.

He emphasised the need for accountability in governance, urging the Congress to address farmers issues and prioritise public welfare rather than indulging in political tactics.

He cautioned against the consequences of negligence and urged voters to hold Congress accountable for their actions in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. Former MLA Gadari Kishore Kumer and others were present.