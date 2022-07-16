Suryapet municipal councilor launches ‘highlight an issue-get a gift’ scheme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

“Samasya Pettu-Gift Kottu” launched by 23rd ward councilor Valdasu Soumya Jhani in Suryapet municipality.

Suryapet: In an innovative idea to receive complaints on civic issues in her area, a ward councilor of Suryapet municipality launched “Samasya Pettu-Gift Kottu” (highlight an issue-get a gift) scheme to tackle the civic issues problem in the town. While visiting colonies the 23rd ward councilor Valdasu Soumya Jhani personally pasted posters of the programme at every house in the ward to create awareness on the initiative.

In the pamphlets distributed, she asked people to send messages on the civic issues on her WhatsApp 9493966555. People could bring to her notice issues pertaining to drainage system, electricity supply, anganwadi, absence of teachers and health services. She would award a gift for the genuine problems highlighted in the messages. The councillor setup a four member team of her followers to assist the municipal staff to solve the issues as early as possible.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Soumya Jhani said that she took up the programme to encourage people to complain about the issues. Children or old age people could highlight any issue bothering them. She reminded that majority of the people livening in 23rd ward, which consists of 1,000 houses, were dalits. “We have setup a library to encourage the students of the ward to help them in their education and preparing for competitive examinations”, she said.

It pained her that some of the youth of the still preferring to go as crematorium workers to earn some money. To discourage youth from the profession, it was mandated to crematorium workers in the ward to wear a special uniform while going to work from the home. Her intention was that the youth of the ward should do respectable jobs as they have skills and education also, she added.

Soumya Jhani informed that she would launch the distribution of the gifts to those who whatsapp an issue on birthday of Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on July 18.