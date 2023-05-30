Suryapet: One dead as auto turns turtle

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 11:47 AM, Tue - 30 May 23

Suryapet: One person died and another was injured when an autorickshaw turned turtle at Penphad in Suryapet district on Tuesday morning.

The person killed in the road accident was Angothu Ajay from Jana Reddy thanda in the mandal. Another person Bhukhya Varun also received injuries.

According to the police, the autorickshaw turned turtle at a road curve on the outskirts of Penphad. Overspeed was the reason for the road accident. They were going to Suryapet from their native place in an autorickshaw. The condition of Varun, who was undergoing treatment in Government General Hospital, was out of danger.

The body of the victim was shifted to the Government General Hospital for autopsy.