Two killed, five injured in Nagarkurnool

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:01 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

Nagarkurnool: Two persons died on the spot while five others were injured after the autorickshaw in which they were travelling hit an RTC bus on Srisailam Highway at Mantati on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Mannemma (65) and auto driver Ramakrishna (25), both natives of Vikarabad.

Nine residents of Juntipally village from Vikarabad had set off on a journey to Srisailam in the autorickshaw.

As the auto was nearing Achampet on the Srisailam Highway, it hit the RTC bus coming from Achampet at Mantati. Such was the impact of the collision that Mannemma and Ramakrishna died on the spot while five others were injured, according to reports.

Locals shifted the injured to District Area Hospital, Nagarkurnool. Police have registered a case and are investigating.