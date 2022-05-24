20 SSC students receive minor injuries in road mishap in Dharmaram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:41 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Peddapalli: Students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential School (Girls), Nandimedram of Dharmapuri mandal, sustained minor injuries when a four wheeler autorickshaw met with an accident on Tuesday morning. As many as 20 Class X students of residential school were moving to local Zilla Parishad High School to appear for SSC Hindi examination. When they reached the spot, the vehicle drove down from the main road as the driver developed fits.

Luckily, no student sustained major injuries and they went to the examination center to attend the exam. Knowing about the incident, local MLA and Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar, who was on a Dubai tour, inquired about the health condition of students by contacting school authorities over phone. TSSWEIS officials from Karimnagar visited the school and enquired about the incident.