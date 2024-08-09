Suryapet police nab three gangs of robbers

They recovered 35.4 tolas of gold, ten tolas of silver, six mobile phones and three motorcycles from six members of the gangs who were arrested.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 06:54 PM

Representational Image

Nalgonda: Suryapet police on Friday nabbed three gangs involved in a series of thefts and robberies in the limits of Munagala, Chivvemla and Hujurnagar police station limits.

They recovered 35.4 tolas of gold, ten tolas of silver, six mobile phones and three motorcycles from six members of the gangs who were arrested.

The police are on the lookout for another accused who was involved in robberies along with his accomplices in Chivvemla police station limits, according to the superintendent of police, Sunpreet Singh. He said the gangs were targeting women or couple in isolated places and relieving them of their gold and silver ornaments. They were also involved in house breaking cases.