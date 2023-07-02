Suryapet’s Phanigiri Buddhist sculptures to be exhibited in New York

Buddhist sculptures from the Phanigiri Excavation site in Suryapet are being sent for a special exhibition to be held at the Metropolitan Museum, New York

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Hyderabad: Buddhist sculptures from the Phanigiri Excavation site in Suryapet are being sent for a special exhibition titled “Tree and Serpent – Early Buddhist Art in India 200 BCE-400 CE’ to be held at the Metropolitan Museum, New York from July 17 to November 13 and National Museum, Seoul from December 22 to April 14, 2024.

To this effect, Department of Heritage Director Sandeep Kumar Sultania along with officials and others inspected the Phanigiri Excavated Buddhist site, Nagaram mandal in Suryapet on Sunday.

The team inspected the Buddhist site belonging to 1st century BC to 3rd century CE period and the structures explored from excavations, including Mahastupa, Votive stupas, Viharas, Congregation hall, Chaityagrihas and others.

The selected sculptures found from this Buddhist site, which are being proposed for exhibition include Ayaka or courtyard enclosure lime panel (Ikshvaku period), Torana lintel with lion-makara terminal (Ikshavaku period) and Torana lintel with elephant-makara terminal (Ikshavaku period).

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and Sandeep Kumar Sultania will attend the inaugural session of the exhibition at New York on July 17. A presentation on the historical importance of the Phanigiri Buddhist site and sculptures selected for the exhibition would also be made at the event.