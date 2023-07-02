IIT-Hyderabad incubated startup ‘BeAble’ aids in rehabilitation of stroke patients

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Hyderabad: BeAble is a start-up that emerged from the inaugural batch of the Fellowship in Healthcare Entrepreneurship at the Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) at IIT Hyderabad. The startup specializes in the collectiveness of innovative design and technology to aid in the rehabilitation of stroke patients.

In 2017, Habib Ali and Sreehari KG, both affiliated with IIT Hyderabad, came together to establish BeAble. Their collaboration resulted in the development of a device known as “ArmAble,” designed specifically to assist stroke patients in their rehabilitation process.

Sreehari KG, who was pursuing a PhD in Design at IIT Hyderabad, crossed paths with Habib Ali, who joined CfHE with the intention of fostering innovation in healthcare devices and services. The students enrolled in the program were encouraged to undergo training and gain firsthand experience in the field, allowing them to identify problems and validate potential solutions.

One challenge that came to light during their exploration was the lack of adequate physiotherapy and rehabilitation equipment available in the Indian market. Many of the existing devices were imported, lacked medical validation, and failed to integrate technological advancements. Additionally, most devices relied on manual operation. The team recognized that a major obstacle faced by physiotherapists was engaging patients in therapy for extended periods and reducing patient dropout rates.

Throughout the design process, BeAble created and tested seven prototypes before finalizing the product for market launch. To make therapy sessions more engaging, they developed several games playing out one after another, where patients have to move a bar to control subjects. Patients would enjoy these games while unconsciously undergoing therapy. The devices were equipped with sensors to capture data on repetitions and track patients’ movements, empowering them by providing evidence of their progress.

The device received patents in both India and the US, while the software used in the device was trademarked. To date, over 2,000 patients have benefited from the ArmAble device, receiving a total of 25,000 hours of therapy.

In addition to stroke patients, the device can also be utilized for individuals with traumatic injuries, children with cerebral palsy, and those with upper limb problems. BeAble has plans to introduce three new devices related to lower limb rehabilitation by the end of the year. The ArmAble device is priced at Rs 5 to 6 lakh, inclusive of taxes.

