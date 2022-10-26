Telangana: Dhamma Deepotsavam attracts huge crowds at Buddhavanam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:39 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: For the first time at Nagarjunasagar, the Dhamma Deepotsavam fete drew a huge crowd of Buddhists, Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Special Officer, Buddhavanam Project said.

The grand celebrations of lights initiated by Ven. Sanghapala Bhikshu of Mahabodi Buddha Vihara was inaugurated by Chief Guest and recipient of Dasarathi Award, Dr. Venu Sankoju, in which the first light was lit by US-based Buddhist and Coordinator, Sthirachitta programme Maudgalyayan.

Dr. Sankoju said it was the time to remember Gautama Buddha who gave us the light of Dhamma to drive away the darkness of ignorance. Dr. E. Siva Nagi Reddy, Buddhist expert, spoke on the importance of Dhamma Deepotsavam quoting a few examples from the life of the Buddha such as the return of the Buddha to Kapilavasthu on which occasion the people lit lights in the entire city.

A procession of lamps called Dhamma Yatra led by Buddhist Monks amidst Buddhist followers carrying 1,000 lamps was taken out from the Dharma Chakra to the Mahastupa. A huge balloon, with a Dhamma lamp was also released by Mallepalli Laxmaiah to mark the occasion. The ceremony concluded with a discourse on the significance of Lamp in Buddhism as the Buddha said ‘Be a lamp for yourself’ by Ven. Sanghapala at the Panchadhyani Buddha’s inside the Mahastupa.

C. Parandhamulu, Janayya Tadi Suresh from Buddhist Society of India, Satish Babu Pavuluri, Venkateswara Rao, popular singer Jayaraj and Buddhavanam Project officials K. Sudhan Reddy, K Kranti Babu and DR Shyam Sundhar Rao were present.