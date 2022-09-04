Sushmita Sen roped in for a biopic

The film will be the first ever association of Mini Films and Bungalow No 84, joined by Soham Rockstar Entertainment.The team has signed Sushmita Sen as the lead for this intense and power-packed script.

Hyderabad: Sushmita Sen will be fronting the biopic whose rights have been acquired by Mansi Bagla of Mini Films and Ace photographer Subi Samuel’s Bungalow No 84.

The biopic will see Sushmita in multiple shades, in a never-seen-before avatar. The casting and other aspects of the film is in pre-production stage and will go on floors by the end of this year.

Mansi Bagla, Mini Films says, “I wanted to make a big announcement after ‘Forensic’ and this timing is just perfect. This is my birthday gift to myself. ‘Forensic’ is still making noise, loved by so many, and now I’m here to tell this thrilling story and who better than Sushmita Sen to play this role, more details on the biopic coming up soon. The day I met Sushmita, I was spellbound by her aura and I can say it now with all my heart, this film will be a superhit.”