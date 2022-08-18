Suspicious speed-boat found in Maharashtra, ATS to probe

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:10 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Raigad: A suspicious speed-boat was found on the Harihareshwar Beach in Raigad, around 200 kms south of Mumbai, sending the security forces into a tizzy here on Thursday afternoon.

According to local police officials, the boat is apparently of foreign origins and there are some dismantled weapons found on board.

The state government, police and other agencies have taken serious note of the speed-boat with a red alert sounded in the entire district.

A team of Anti-Terrorist Squad is rushing to the site to probe the speedboat, suspected to have strayed in the rough Arabian Sea waves to beach at Harihareshwar.