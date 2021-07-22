Sutraa sees glitter and glam at launch

Sutraa is a creative showcase of exquisite wedding wear, bridal wear, designer wear, fashion wear, jewellery, accessories

Hyderabad: Actor Raashi Singh and top models participated in the launch of Sutraa featuring Rakhi festive special at Hotel Taj Krishna here on Thursday.

Sutraa with its special festive edition on the eve of Rakhi festival is on till July 24. It is a creative showcase of exquisite wedding wear, bridal wear, designer wear, fashion wear, jewellery, accessories and more, a press release said.

Chief organisers of Sutraa Umesh Madhyan and Monica Madhyan said that the exhibition was back with more creative and exciting show in Hyderabad. The duo said it was one of the most exclusive and most loved fashion, lifestyle and designer exhibitions in India and this time it was presenting an exclusive festival edition.

All Covid-19 protocols and guidelines were being adhered to during the event, the organisers added.

