SVS institutes to set up Skill Stork School in Warangal

Warangal Urban: SVS Group of Institutions chairman Dr Errabelli Thirmal Rao said they are set to inaugurate the ‘Skill Stork International School’ with the objective of providing international standard education to the children of the Warangal and its surrounding areas. He also added that the Minister for IT and MAUD K T Rama Rao and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao will likely to attend the inaugural ceremony as the chief guests.

Speaking to the media men at SVS campus at Bheemaram here on Saturday, Thirmal Rao said that the school’s mission is to provide a holistic education which encourages their learners to become inquirers for life. “These bright minds will work independently to create and sustain a world that is caring, open-minded, balanced and peace-loving thinking globally and acting locally. Skill Stork aspires to achieve this through an international and national programme supported by innovative and hi-tech learning center,” he added.

Secretary and Correspondent, SVS Group of Institutions, and Director of the Skill Stork International School, Anoop Errabelli said that they would conduct an ‘Open House Event’ on Sunday (November 29) from 10.00 am to 1.30 pm on the SVS Campus, Bheemaram, to enable prospective parents and children to experience our IB-PYP, CAIE and CBSE curricula along with STEAM learning, Skill Stork teaching-learning methodology and interaction with management, principal and teachers. “We will follow the Covid-19 norms while conducting the Open House Event,” he added.

“The IB-PYP which caters learners from age 3 to 11, is the most popular international program across the globe. IB is future-focused, trusted, timeless and transformational. It is transdisciplinary, inquiry-based and student-centric in approach. The three pillars of the curriculum are the learners, the learning and teaching and the learning community, these reinforce each other to form a coherent whole,” he said and added IB Programme leads to merge with CAIE (Cambridge Assessment and International Education) in the secondary years catering to age 11 to 16.

“The programme ends with IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education) (Grade 9 and 10). It provides students with a broad and balanced study across a wide range of subjects, using learner-centred and enquiry-based approaches to learning,” he said and that they had got state of the art building with 80,000 sft in a sprawling 10 acres of the land. “We have the lab facilities, library with over 10,000 books, the Tinkering Lab create an opportunity for students to expand their critical thinking beyond textbooks and enhance their problem- solving skills and work on finding solutions. And it emphasizes on mastering subjects in-depth with the development skills for study and work in the future,” he added.

