Swaroop Lele to lead Hyderabad District Kho Kho Association

Hyderabad: Captain Shanti Swaroop Lele has been elected as the president of the Hyderabad District Kho Kho Association while Mahesh Bhagawat has been chosen for the post of Chief Patron, in the elections held on Sunday.

Y Srinivas Rao has been elected for the post of chairman.

Office Bearers

Chief Patron: Mahesh Bhagawat (IPS),

Patron: SR Premraj, Sri JEevan Dhopade;

Chairman: Y Srinivas Rao; Vice-chairman: R Chandrashekar,

President: Shanti Swaroop Lele;

Vice-president: Shailender Ganneri, Manohar Vijender;

General Secretary: Shivshankar Tumkur;

Joint Secretary: Renukadas Janwadkar, Satya Prasad;

Treasurer: Srirang Gaikwad;

Organising Secretary: M Prabhakar;

EC Members: Subash Chander, Vishal Phadke, Suhkpal Singh, KP Avinash, Girish Joshi, Manoj Palsikar, Sridhar Dingre, V Karunakar, Pramod Karwankar.

