Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Hyderabad suffer another loss

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:34 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh dished out a commanding show to crush Hyderabad by seven wickets in the Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Jaipur on Thursday.

After restricting Hyderabad to a paltry 132/9 with the help of Karan Sharma’s 3/19 spell, Uttar Pradesh rode on Aryan Juyal’s unbeaten 71-run knock to romp home in 19 overs. This is Hyderabad’s third loss in the tournament that more or less ended their hopes of advancing in the tournament.

Earlier, electing to bat after winning the toss, Hyderabad failed to post a challenging total. It was once again the in-form batter N Thakur Tilak Varma who had to shoulder the responsibilities of scoring. He hit 48 off 37 with the help of three boundaries and three over it as other batters came a cropper. Only Bhavesh Seth (27) could offer some resistance to the opposition. Tilak, with 297 runs from six matches, is the top scorer in the tournament.

While chasing the target, Uttar Pradesh didn’t face any trouble as openers Karan Sharma (33) and Juyal added 73 runs in 9.4 overs before the former departed. Though Dhruv Jurel was out two deliveries later, Juyal made sure that they reached the target with ease. Juyal hit seven boundaries and a six in his 58-run knock.