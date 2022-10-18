Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Delhi end Hyderabad’s winning streak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:11 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad’s three-match winning streak came to an end when Delhi downed the Tanmay Agarwal-led side by 46 runs in the Group B match

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s three-match winning streak came to an end when Delhi downed the Tanmay Agarwal-led side by 46 runs in the Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Invited to bat first, Delhi rode on Yash Dhull’s 36-ball 73-run knock to post a challenging 196/6 in stipulated 20 overs. He smashed six boundaries and as many sixes in his stay at the crease. Opener Himmat Singh also contributed with a 39-ball 47-run knock. For Hyderabad, all-rounder Ravi Teja scalped three wickets but proved expensive conceding 54 runs. Aniketh Reddy took two wickets for 24 in his four-over spell.

Chasing the tough target, Hyderabad failed to start well, losing opener Charan in the second over and P Nitesh Reddy in the next over. Two overs later, captain Tanmay also departed (13) cheaply. The wickets of in-form batter N Thilak Varma and all-rounder Ravi Teja in successive overs dented Hyderabad.