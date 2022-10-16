Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tilak slams fourth straight fifty in Hyderabad’s win

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:08 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Hyderabad defeated Tripura in the Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy held at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Talented Hyderabad cricketer N Thakur Tilak Varma continued his rampaging form as he scored consecutive fourth half-century (67 off 46) as Hyderabad defeated Tripura in the Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy held at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Tripura rode on Bikramkumar Das’ half-century (73 off 56) to post 158/8 in 20 overs. Hyderabad’s Tanay Thyagarajan and Ravi Teja snared two wickets each.

Also Read Set up cricket associations in districts: Sports minister to Collectors

In reply, Hyderabad’s in-form batter Tilak Varma slammed a half-century which included seven boundaries and two sixes to guide his side home.

Earlier, captain Tanmay Agarwal departed for duck in the first over. Rahul Buddi (16) added 44 runs with Tilak for the first wicket before he was dismissed in the eighth over. Tilak Varma and Mickil Jaiswal added a 58-run partnership in 38 balls for the fourth wicket. Tanay Thyagarajan (24no) and T Ravi Teja (6) completed the formalities.