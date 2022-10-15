Set up cricket associations in districts: Sports minister to Collectors

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:51 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Government of Telangana State issued a circular to the district collectors to set up cricket associations under the jurisdiction of the districts

Hyderabad: Government of Telangana State issued a circular to the district collectors to set up cricket associations under the jurisdiction of the districts and municipal corporations within seven days, for the development of the cricket in the rural pockets of the State, on Saturday.

The district level association will be headed by the district collector while the Municipal Corporation level association will be headed by the Municipal Commissioner. Earlier, Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud wrote a letter to the chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed Supervisory Committee of HCA regarding the development of the cricket in the districts, municipalities of Telangana as well as the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

In reply to that, vice-chairman of the supervisory committee of HCA, secretary YAT&C (Sports), Sandeep Kumar Sultania met the Minister in his camp office and discussed the appropriate measures for the development of cricket.

Speaking on this, the Minister said, “Recognising the talent in rural areas and providing possible opportunities to the cricketers to represent in State and national will be the main function of the cricket associations. After the formation of Telangana State, CM K Chandrashekar Rao has taken measures for the development of sports and encouraged athletes by developing grounds and constructing stadiums in each assembly constituency.”