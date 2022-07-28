Sylvester Stallone’s upcoming action thriller ‘Samaritan’s trailer out

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures presents the Balboa Production, ‘Samaritan’, starring Sylvester Stallone in the lead, this Julius Avery film is launching globally on Prime Video on August 26.

Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbour Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis.

Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbour out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

Directed by Julius Avery and written by Bragi F Schut, the film is produced by Sylvester Stallone, p.g.a., Braden Aftergood, p.g.a., and executive producerd by Bragi F Schut, David Kern, Adam Rosenberg, and Guy Riedel. Besides Sylvester Stallone, the action thriller casts Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, and Moises Arias in pivotal roles.

Watch trailer:

