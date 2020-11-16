Syracuse University, hub of research and opportunities

Syracuse University is one of the oldest and profound private research universities in the United States

The USA went to polls on the Nov 3, 2020, to elect a new President. In a toughly fought election, Joe Biden won and has been declared elected as the 46th president of the United States. No other university in the USA would have celebrated this news with more joy than Syracuse University in New York — of which Joe Biden is a member of the Alumnus. Joe Biden received a juris doctor from the College of Law in 1968 and is the first Syracuse University alumnus to hold the highest office in the country. He was also the University’s Commencement speaker and received an honorary degree in 2009.

Founded in 1870, Syracuse University is a private international research university dedicated to advancing knowledge and fostering student success through teaching excellence, rigorous scholarship and interdisciplinary research. The school’s campus sits on University Hill, above the sprawling city of Syracuse in central New York state. Syracuse University is one of the oldest and profound private research universities in the United States.

With a gorgeous campus in the heart of New York State, a global footprint, and 150 years of history, the university is made for those who want a quintessential college experience. With 13 schools and colleges, 200 customizable majors and 100 minors, and online degrees and certificates, Syracuse University provides limitless educational pathways. New interdisciplinary areas ranging from social justice and artificial intelligence to energy and environment provide hands-on research experiences that broaden perspectives and prepare students for the careers of tomorrow.

As per the latest numbers, the university has over 22,850 students enrolled at a time from all the 50 states and 127 countries. Among these, around 15000 are enrolled in undergraduate programs and 7000 for postgraduate programs. The academic staff of the university is a team of more than 1800. 80% of Syracuse University students had received some form of financial support totaling to more than $414 million (2019-2020 data). The university has 87% placement outcome (Graduates in full-and part-time positions, military service, volunteer or service programs, and graduate school.)

There are multiple libraries in the university with over 4.8 million book titles. The main campus is the North Campus with nearly all the academic buildings and residence halls that accommodate over 70 per cent of students. It also has centers in the New York City, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. Their 100 study abroad programs are available in 60 other countries.

Syracuse University is ranked #54 among the Best National Universities by U.S News & WR. Syracuse offers many highly-ranked programs and co-curricular opportunities, including: #1 Best College Newspaper, 2020 Princeton Review; #2 Best Special Education Colleges in the U.S., 2020 College Factual; #3 Best Colleges Offering Degrees in Communications & Journalism, 2020 College Factual; #4 Best Human Development & Family Studies Colleges in the U.S., 2020 College Factual; #4 Entrepreneurial Studies, 2020 College Factual; #5 Architecture, 2020 Design Intelligence; #5 Best Colleges Offering Degrees in Education, 2020 College Factual; #11 Social Work, 2020 College Factual; #11 Study Abroad, 2020 U.S. News & World Report; #17 Top Marketing Colleges in the U.S., 2020 College Factual Marketing Degree Buying Guide.

In Graduate Schools and Programs, the university is ranked #1 Best Graduate Schools for Public Affairs, 2020 U.S. News & World Report; #2 Information Systems, 2020 U.S. News & World Report; #4 Library and Information Studies, 2020 U.S. News & World Report; #7 Best Postgraduate Architecture Program in the U.S., 2019 Best Architecture Masters.

Over 258,000 alumni have graduated from Syracuse, which include Vishal Sikka (former CEO of Infosys), Eileen Collins (the very first female space shuttle and commander), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriter for movies like The Social Network and Moneyball), and Megyn Kelly (American news anchor and journalist).

