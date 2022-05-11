T-Diagnostics: Patients undergoing tests at govt hospitals can now download reports on mobile app

Hyderabad: For the first time, patients visiting State-run radiology testing laboratories in government hospitals of Telangana will be able to download their test reports on their mobile phones.

Through the Telangana Diagnostics patient-centric mobile application, which was launched on Wednesday by Health Minister, T Harish Rao, patients who undergo diagnostic tests at designated laboratories that fall under the T-Diagnostics initiative, can also track the status of their reports on their mobile phones.

Patients who visit the State-run healthcare facility can track, view and download their medical reports for all the tests for which they have submitted samples at the T-Diagnostic laboratories. Users can also utilise the mobile application to access their previous medical reports during earlier visits from the patient database.

The patient centric mobile application can also be utilised to search the location of the nearest T-diagnostic testing laboratory, which will be displayed with complete facility address, contact details, map directions and the list of diagnostic services that are available at the laboratory.

Patients can utilise the T-Diagnostics mobile application to call the nearest laboratory for their queries and even search the diagnostic laboratories based on the services that each facility offers. “Users will have access to information on what is the nearest available government diagnostic facility that provides a specific service,” health officials explained.

“One of the best features of the T-Diagnostic mobile application is that patients can raise their grievances related to the diagnostic services, which is very important for redressal and improving the quality of the facilities available. Patients can also share their feedback on the quality of healthcare services available at the T-Diagnostic testing facilities,” Health Minister after launching the mobile application, said.

