T-Hub 2.0: Accolades pour in from every section hailing Telangana govt’s vision

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:03 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

The TS government’s vision in taking up yet another milestone initiative was lauded by one and all.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched T-Hub’s new facility, the world largest innovation campus here on Tuesday, even as accolades poured in from different sections hailing the Telangana government’s vision in taking up yet another milestone initiative in Hyderabad.

From diplomats to politicians including some from BJP, from corporate executives to entrepreneurs and film actors to youngsters, they all observed that T-Hub’s new facility would place Hyderabad in a higher orbit in promoting startups in IT and other innovations.

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, in a tweet, said: “Congratulations to Government of Telangana and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on its new T-Hub facility in Hyderabad, which will be a great boost to the Indian startup ecosystem”

Tech Mahindra MD and CEO CP Gurnani said ‘Happening Hyderabad’ was indeed the right tag. “Nurturing innovation is the need of the hour. Congratulations to IT Minister KT Rama Rao for continuing to put India on the world map,” he said, in a tweet.

Sharing images of T-Hub’s new facility and extending wishes in a tweet, UK Deputy High Commissioner to AP and Telangana Andrew Fleming, said: “Another milestone for Hyderabad. Asia’s biggest incubator opens its doors. Incredible space, incredible energy, incredible startup ecosystem rooted to a regions excellence innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte tweeted: “Congratulations to my friend KT Rama Rao and team on launching of the T-Hub 2.0, world’s largest innovation campus, which will give an added boost to entrepreneurship in India.”

Congratulating Rama Rao on the inauguration of the world’s largest innovation campus, SAP Labs India MD Sindhu Gangadharan said: “Excited to see T-Hub Hyderabad making strides in shaping the innovation ecosystem globally! All the very Best.”

Panasonic India Chairman and CEO Manish Sharma tweeted: “I am delighted to see such faith in India’s startup ecosystem. Inspiring to see Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s consistent efforts for incubating a culture of innovation.”

Indian Business Forum South Africa IT Chairperson Gurrala Nagaraju in a statement said the innovations emerging here will create large-scale employment opportunities. “My compliments to IT Minister KT Rama Rao for getting international companies to Hyderabad at a time cut-throat competition was prevailing among different countries to attract investments,” said Nagaraju from South Africa.

Film actor Vijay Devarkonda tweeted “Great for the future! Such a positive for young businesses and hopefully lots of jobs will be created 🙂 Love the progress the State makes every year!”