T-Hub launches cohorts of T-Angel, RubriX

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: Startup incubator T-Hub launched the fifth cohort of its funding programme, T-Angel. It also started the second cohort of RubriX, its product development programme.

T-Angel Cohort 5 is a sector-agnostic programme that has shortlisted 20 startups from 675 applications from across the country. It offers a mix of investment learning, mentorship and evaluation for 100 days to help startups connect with investors, other startups, advisors, partners and the well-networked T-Hub ecosystem.

RubriX is a 100-day product development programme. It enables rapid product development with reduced costs by providing necessary training, mentorship, tools and resources to the startups. The startups will have their Minimum Viable Product (MVP) ready to market by the end of the programme. About 13 startups were shortlisted from 325 applications across the country.

T-Hub partnered with f5, GitHub, Digital Fabric, Moolya Testing and UCC for this cohort to give startups hands-on industry experience. NPay, Billio, PromoDe, Career Forge, E-Sunrise Auto Industry, Medaid Technologies, Grayswipe, Robokalam, Lucria Consulting, Actalyst, SubCo and Eagriseva (Kisan Das) are among the shortlisted startups.

“We’re excited to see the impact these programmes will have on the selected startups and the industry as a whole,” said Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub.

T-Hub today organised an event to mark the National Startups Day, a release said.