T-Hub wins Best Incubator in India award

T-Hub emerged as the winner in the category for its efforts to support the growth of the startup ecosystem in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:59 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Startup enabler T-Hub won the ‘Best Incubator in India’ award at the National Startup Awards 2022 on National Startup Day. The event was held by StartupIndia initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“T-Hub is overjoyed to announce that we have been adjudged the winner under the category #Incubator by the National Startups Awards 2022. We commit to continuing to shape innovation and scale entrepreneurship in the years to come,” T-Hub said in a tweet.

T-Hub has so far scaled more than 2,000 startups across SaaS, foodtech, edtech, EVs, spacetech, fintech and several other sectors.

The National Startup Awards were launched in 2020 to recognize and reward excellence shown by startups and ecosystem enablers. This is the third year that the awards have been given. This year, the focus was on 17 sectors, 50-sub sectors and seven special categories. More than 2,600 startups have participated. There were 55 incubators and accelerators from the Government and private sectors. There were 124 finalists across categories.

T-Hub emerged as the winner in the category for its efforts to support the growth of the startup ecosystem in Telangana. The innovation hub was awarded in the presence of union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash.

T-Hub’s contribution to innovation, entrepreneurship and ecosystem development has been recognised at national level over 55 other participating incubators.

T-Hub excelled in aspects such as funding raised by startups, sector focus, strong market connects, partnerships and overall impact created in the startup ecosystem. T-Hub’s startups have raised almost $1.9 billion with 3000 strong market connects and the creation of 12000 jobs since T-Hub’s inception.

“T-Hub can become a national leader in the field. This is important for the country, as it can serve as a blueprint for other organisations to follow and create a more vibrant and successful startup ecosystem in the country. By setting an example of excellence,” Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan said.

“At T-Hub, we are committed to providing the highest standard of excellence and impact. I am humbled to have played a role in elevating the startup ecosystem. We will continue to drive collaboration between startups and leading innovation ecosystems worldwide and provide unparalleled global market-access opportunities to our startups,” said M Srinivas Rao, T-Hub CEO.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum annual meet, also tweeted, congratulating Team T-Hub for the award.