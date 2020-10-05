T-Hub launches fourth batch of Lab32 programme

Selected early and mid-stage technology startups will be facilitated with product design and market expansion strategies to accelerate their growth

By | Published: 4:38 pm

Hyderabad: T-Hub launched the fourth batch of its flagship programme, Lab32. The startups under the programme will receive goal-oriented consultation from experts on product design and market expansion.

The selected startups offer innovative solutions in key industries such as healthcare, food technology, HR and enterprise SaaS solutions among others. The programme has been designed in such a way that startups will not be required to be physically present and make the best use of various benefits of Lab32 through active interventions. The batch has startups from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

The primary focus of the programme will be to validate the business objectives of the startups through gap analysis and goal setting. The startups will undergo rigorous training and consultation sessions by professional trainers, advisors, and subject matter experts, based on the track they choose. There are product and marketing tracks.

All the startups will closely work with professional consultants who will help them define and develop their product or marketing strategies. The programme will conclude with an assessment of the progress made by the startups in the respective track. Additionally, Lab32 will be offering the startups opportunities for collaboration and relationship building with relevant alumni startups and companies that are already part of the T-Hub community.

Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub and chief innovation officer of Telangana, said, “The fourth batch of Lab32 has around 50 per cent startups in the early and mid-growth, that have not just managed the challenges that the pandemic introduced into their markets, but are ready to thrive. There are some exceptional minds behind each startup’s team who have the potential to tap into the rapidly evolving opportunities in the digital economy in India.”

“Numerous startups have scaled up rapidly through the previous three batches. The fourth batch of Lab32 brings in digital enablement and the hybrid mode of programme delivery, which we believe will benefit the startups better than ever before,” Narayan added.

A few of the shortlisted startups are Diagnocare, Talentrackr, Oqupi Health Tech, Crossforge Solutions, Vividminds Technologies, Shri Shakti Opstech, among others. About 40 startups graduated from the third batch in July.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .