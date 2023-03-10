T-Hub launches new cohort of Lab 32 programme

T-Hub launched the Cohort 10 of its Lab32 programme, which has already witnessed the successful acceleration of 249 startups

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:11 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: T-Hub launched the Cohort 10 of its Lab32 programme, which has already witnessed the successful acceleration of 249 startups, raising $403 million funding, and engaging 58 mentors.

This cohort, which received over 800 applications from startups, will have 20 startups selected based on founder attributes, business model, and market validation through initial traction.

It also hosted Scale-Up Summit bringing together startup founders, investors, corporates, and government and ecosystem enablers.

“The Telangana government is committed to nurturing and supporting the startup ecosystem in the state, and T-Hub has been a crucial partner in achieving this goal. We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to build an ecosystem that enables startups to thrive,” said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

“We are excited to launch the tenth cohort of Lab32. The programme has been instrumental in supporting startups in refining their business models and achieving market readiness. We look forward to supporting more startups,” Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub.

Also, T-Hub and US-based Redberri have come together to establish an innovation center, which will serve as T-Hub’s global outpost in North America. This partnership will enable Indian startups to connect with larger international players to augment their growth journey. These startups will have access to strategic workshops and interventions to gain entry into both markets and explore new business opportunities.

The event was attended by Taran Chhabra and Amar Preet Singh (Founders of Neeman’s), Chaitanya Chitta (Founder of Slay Coffee), Kavikrut (Chief Growth Officer of OYO), Rohit Chennamaneni (Founder of Darwin Box) and others, said a release.