T-Hub signs pact with CIMP-BIIF for boosting entrepreneurial ecosystem in Bihar

Hyderabad: India’s leading innovation ecosystem T-Hub signed a pact with CIMP Business Incubation and Innovation Foundation (CIMP-BIIF), which manages B-Hub in collaboration with the Department of Industries in Bihar, for boosting entrepreneurial ecosystem in Bihar. The T-Hub team participated in a two-day visit to attend a business conclave hosted by the Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP) in celebration of the occasion.

Commenting on the pact, T-Hub Chief Delivery Officer Anish Anthony said “We are excited to partner with CIMP BIIF to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Bihar. Through this collaboration, we aim to share our expertise and knowledge in building a vibrant startup ecosystem in Bihar, creating opportunities for youth and fostering innovation and growth.”

He also shared insights into T-Hub’s journey towards becoming the world’s largest and India’s best innovation and incubation ecosystem. CIMP Director Rana Singh said “This MoU is remarkable for Bihar as it will be a great opportunity for CIMP BIIF to learn from T-Hub. We would try our best to replicate the T-Hub model of incubation in Bihar and envisage ourselves to be in the role of mother incubation centre under the startup ecosystem in Bihar.”

