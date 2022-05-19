T-Hub to take startups to Silicon Valley for new programme

Published Date - 11:01 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: For startups looking to scale up their operations to the US, the new programme by T-Hub is the right choice for them. Telangana’s startup ecosystem builder T-Hub on Thursday announced its partnership with the US-based technology accelerator, FalconX for the ‘Global Startup Immersion Programme’ in the Silicon Valley, USA.

The programme will enable prospective startups from India to launch their products in the US markets. FalconX has curated a five-week programme to select and help high-impact startups expand their businesses in new markets, primarily in the US. The programme will provide tailored business, technical and leadership mentoring from over 40 serial entrepreneurs, investors, and experts in Silicon Valley.

It will culminate in a ‘Technology Day’ where startups can pitch to more than 100 venture capitalists, corporate executives, and industry leaders. The top three startups will receive $100,000 strategic funding each from FalconX.

T-Hub CEO M Srinivas Rao said, “this programme would add immense value to the startup ecosystem. It would open doors for Indian startups to a global network of mentors and investors.”

The selected startups will gain access to funding opportunities, one-on-one curated deal flow sessions and multiple face-to-face networking opportunities with advisors and potential partners from T-Hub and FalconX. They can test, evaluate, and scale their products and solutions for the global markets. It is an offline programme being organised in the Silicon Valley for Indian startups, which will commence in July 2022.

B V Jagadeesh, co-founder of FalconX said, “The programme would be hugely beneficial to startups from India who are planning to go global. The best way for such companies is to link with Silicon Valley in California using FalconX expertise as a springboard to accelerate their growth in international markets”.

T-Hub had previously partnered with FalconX in 2019 for the ‘Trestle’ programme that provided growth-stage startups with opportunities to assess product fitment and readiness for new markets across the globe. It also organised three workshops called “Masterclass for Entrepreneurs” by Jagadeesh and these were five-week-long workshops spread over last two years with more than 130 founders from India, the US and other countries participating.

