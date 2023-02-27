T-Works, India’s largest prototyping facility, to be launched on March 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: Adding another cog to the flourishing startup ecosystem, Telangana will launch T-Works, India’s largest prototyping facility on March 2. “Delighted to announce that T-Works, India’s largest prototyping centre, will be unveiled on 2nd March. T-Works will accelerate India’s journey to become a leader in product innovation,” announced IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on microblogging platform Twitter.

T-Works is part of the Government’s effort to create and celebrate the culture of hobbyists, makers and innovators. It will allow them to explore and experiment without the fear of failure. Its new premises, next to T-Hub, is planned with more than Rs 70 crore and it will have 78,000 sq ft in the first phase. The outer shell of the building was ready a few days ago. It took time to do the interiors, said an official.

T-Works will have facilities for woodworking, welding, sheet metal machining, printed circuit board fabrication, pottery, finish shop, 3D printing and e-workstations. It is a big initiative of Telangana Government and its benefits will be manifold in days to come. The prototyping facility will create an ecosystem that values innovation. Earlier, Mentor Graphics and Qualcomm have agreed to be partners of T-Works. More will join shortly.

T-Works will provide all things needed for nurturing an idea into an enterprise including required equipment, software, advise, expertise, market access, funding. It will also do the hand holding.

The centre will work to lower barriers for prototype development, create a community of volunteers, engineers, artists, designers, service providers .It will facilitate members to showcase products and skills. It will also aid in transition from prototyping to manufacturing through collaboration.

Entrepreneurship has taken a big step in Telangana as T-Hub got elevated from being an incubator to an innovation facilitator. It transitioned from bein being India’s largest incubator to be the world’s largest innovation campus. The current facility can support over 2,000 startups under one roof, with a total built-up area of 5,82,689 square feet. It has seen an investment of about Rs 400 crore. T-Hub in the past seven years impacted about 2,000 startups, worked with more than 600 corporate partners and has more than 100 mentors.

About $ 2 billion (about Rs 16,400 crore) have been raised in funding by T-Hub cohort startups.