Telangana: T Works to be launched on March 2

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:46 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao announced that T Works, India’s largest prototyping Centre, would be launched on March 2.

Sharing the video of the centre, the Minister tweeted “Delighted to announce that T-Works, India‘s largest prototyping Centre will be unveiled on March 2. T-works will accelerate India’s journey to become a leader in product innovation,”

T-works tweeted “Exciting times ahead. The 78,000 square feet prototyping centre will have cutting edge facilities and equipment to support innovation and prototyping. Let’s build at T-works to drive India’s product innovation journey,”

