T-Works, Vasantha Group install precision digital cutting equipment

T-Works has collaborated with the Vasantha Group to install precision digital cutting equipment worth Rs.2 crore.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:58 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: India’s largest fully integrated and largest prototyping centre, T-Works, has collaborated with the Vasantha Group to install precision digital cutting equipment worth Rs.2 crore at T-Works through Vasantha’s CSR funding programme.

The Swiss made, Zund precision digital cutter can process and cut over 200 materials ranging from paper, plastics and paperboards to composite fabric materials such as glass fibre, carbon fibre, and aramid fibre to hard substrates such as MDF, wood, acrylic, ACP and aluminium, catering to a diverse array of manufacturing applications. This digital cutter can also be used to process high-performance materials like carbon fibre sheets used in lightweight structures spanning Formula 1 racing to drone components.

“We envision Telangana and India as a favourable destination for hardware product design. The Zund digital cutter is part of our bigger plans to expand the prototyping capabilities by providing access to this sophisticated equipment which is usually captive and only accessible to big companies,” Sujai Karampuri, CEO of T-Works, said.

This would enable startups, MSMEs, students, makers & innovators to build world-class products using advanced materials. T- Works was extremely pleased to partner with Vasantha Group for bringing in their decades of experience and expertise to ensure the success of T-Works, he said.

“As a leader in plastics injection molding solutions, we use many precision engineering technologies extensively and understand the need for such technologies to drive innovative manufacturing. The Zund digital cutter will expand the range of materials used for prototyping low volumes with high precision,” Vasantha Group MD A Dayanand Reddy said.

The Telangana government has taken a massive stride in the form of T-Works to democratise access to high-end tools and talent, he added.