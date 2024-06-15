T20 World Cup: Rain eliminates Pakistan, secures USA spot in Super 8

The washed-out match awarded the USA and Ireland one point each, bringing the USA's total to five points and securing their spot in the Super 8 stage.

By ANI Updated On - 15 June 2024, 09:22 AM

Florida: Pakistan have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup after rain played spoilsport and washed out the Group A clash between the USA and Ireland on Friday.

The match being washed away meant that the USA and Ireland received a point each. It took the USA’s tally to five points and sealed their berth in the Super 8 stage. This marked the seventh instance when an associate team progressed into the next round.

Pakistan can have only four points if they manage to win their game against Ireland in Florida on Sunday. Ireland are also in the mix if they manage to win both of their games. However, they have also been ruled out of the Super 8s. With both teams unable to match the USA’s tally, they have been knocked out of the tournament.

India had already qualified for the next round after they defeated the USA by 7 wickets on Wednesday in New York.

Coming to the match, the weather gods didn’t allow the coin to be spun for the toss. The weather was clear at one point, which raised hopes of a match, but eventually, the rain ruled out the prospect of a clash.

Pakistan won the first match of their campaign following their victory over Canada. The Men in Green sealed a 7-wicket win after an all-round performance.

In their previous match, the USA gave India a run for their money but eventually lost by 7 wickets.

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Ross Adair

USA squad: Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones (c), Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar.