T20WC: Scenarios for every team for Super 8 qualification

The ICC Men's T20I World Cup has delivered in so many ways already, but only eight out of 20 teams will get the fruits of their hard work

By ANI Updated On - 11 June 2024, 10:27 AM

At two wins from two starts, with a handy net run rate, India appears well on their way to progressing through to the second round

New York: The ongoing edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA has witnessed some high-quality action, memorable upsets, crucial knocks and top-class bowling spells.

After a fast and furious start to the 20-over showcase, it is time to take a breath. The ICC Men’s T20I World Cup has delivered in so many ways already — featuring rising stars, big guns firing, blockbuster matches, Super Overs, and wild upsets and only eight out of 20 featuring teams will get the fruits of their hard work and entertaining performances.

Here is an assessment of what each team needs to do in order to reach the Super Eight stage of competition:

*Group A

Teams: India, United States, Canada, Pakistan, Ireland

India (4 points | 1.455 NRR)

At two wins from two starts, with a handy net run rate, India appears well on their way to progressing through to the second round. A positive result against either the USA or Canada will likely seal the deal for this tournament heavyweight.

United States (4 points | 0.626 NRR)

What a story the USA has been so far. Following an unblemished start, the hosts will likely require just one more win to secure progression. Next up it is India on June 12 in New York, followed by a clash with Ireland in Florida that looms as a crucial blockbuster for both hopefuls, as per ICC.

Canada (2 points | -0.274 NRR)

The Canadians fought back from a loss to the USA in the tournament opener by securing a 12-run win over Ireland to remain firmly in the mix. Canada takes on Pakistan next up, in what’s most likely a must-win encounter for the side. Their last Group Stage game will be against India at Florida on June 15.

Pakistan (0 points | -0.150 NRR)

For every nail-biter and underdog winner, there is a loser who faces the consequences — and that has been Pakistan’s reality so far. With two losses to start their campaign, the Asian powerhouse must beat Canada and then Ireland, while also flipping around their -0.150 net run rate in the process, and hope one of India or the USA slips up.

Ireland (0 points | -1.712 NRR)

It is almost curtains for Ireland, who must beat the USA and Pakistan, plus hope that other results go their way.

*Group B

Teams: Scotland, Australia, Namibia, England, Oman

Scotland (5 points | 2.164 NRR)

While the all-UK showdown in Barbados was a No Result, the Scots find themselves atop Group B after wins over Namibia and Oman. It is possible they have already done enough to make the next round, but a win over Australia on June 15 would confirm it. If the Aussies win that one, there is a remote chance England – or Namibia – can play catch up.

Australia (4 points | 1.875 NRR)

The Aussies are two from two and looking strong, highlighted by their huge win over arch-rivals England and a fighting win against Oman. Another victory and they are sitting pretty and likely into the second round.

Namibia (2 points | -0.309 NRR)

Having split results so far, Namibia is alive in Group B. They did win a thrilling game against Oman in Super Over, but lost to Scotland. It only gets tougher from here, though, with Australia and England the opponents to come. The Africans would have circled these matches as soon as the draw came out and they certainly loom large now.

England (1 point | -1.800 NRR)

Stranded in fourth, with just the one point so far, England are firmly up against it in Group B. They will need to win out, against Oman and Namibia, as the minimum requirement, and then pray that other results land a certain way. The most likely path for England is to somehow resurrect their -1.800 net run rate and hope other results, especially the Australia-Scotland encounter, go their way.

Oman (0 points | -1.613 NRR)

Oman cannot make it to the next stage, having already lost three matches. They have, however, played some impressive cricket, which included giving Australia a fight, and should be buoyed by their efforts moving forward.

*Group C

Teams: Afghanistan, West Indies, Uganda, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand Less cricket has been played in Groups C and D so far, meaning there is plenty more still to play out. But here is where it all sits.

Afghanistan (4 points | 5.225 NRR)

The Afghans made a huge statement against New Zealand with an 84-run win, announcing themselves as genuine tournament contenders. They are two from two with a net run rate that dwarves every other side in their group. Afghanistan has a foot in the door to the next stage, but a win over either PNG or hosts the West Indies locks it in.

West Indies (4 points | 3.574 NRR)

It has been a strong display by the West Indies so far taking care of both Papua New Guinea and Uganda. But they will likely have to beat one of New Zealand or Afghanistan to secure progression – next up they play the Black Caps on June 12 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Uganda (2 points | -4.217 NRR)

Uganda have collected their first-ever T20 World Cup win already against PNG, making it a successful campaign. At one win from three matches, their chances of moving forward are slim – they would need to beat New Zealand by plenty and hope everything else falls into place to have a chance.

Papua New Guinea(0 points | -0.434 NRR)

After losing their pivotal match with Uganda, PNG’s most likely not getting out of the Group stage. They have Afghanistan and New Zealand to come, looking to play an interfering role and learn some lessons in the process.

New Zealand (0 points | -4.200 NRR)

The Kiwis have only played one game so far and will be hoping to leave it behind them quickly. The heavy loss to Afghanistan could prove costly, unless they can run the table and go three-from-three against the West Indies, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea, which is certainly not out of the question. New Zealand’s blockbuster with the Windies is now central to how things end up shaking out in Group C.

*Group D

Teams: South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal, Sri Lanka SOUTH AFRICA (6 points | 0.603 NRR)

The Proteas picked up the all-important scalp of Sri Lanka to hit the ground running, before taking care of the Netherlands in a close encounter. The brilliance of their bowling attack helped secure another victory in another tight finish against Bangladesh, putting South Africa on the brink of qualification.

Bangladesh (2 points | 0.075 NRR)

The Tigers began Group D with a close win over Sri Lanka and moved into second position. They missed a golden opportunity in the thriller against South Africa in New York, but are still in a decent position to qualify. Assuming Sri Lanka fails to catch up, having already lost two, Bangladesh likely only needs to beat main qualification rivals Netherlands in their next match to advance – even just a win over Nepal in their final game might be enough to seal a spot on NRR.

Netherlands (2 points | 0.024 NRR)

At one from two, the Dutch certainly need to beat Bangladesh and then most likely Nepal as well. It will be tricky, but there is certainly still a path to the next round for the Netherlands.

Nepal (0 points | -0.539 NRR)

Their loss to the Netherlands makes life tough, but Nepal still has three matches up the sleeve, making anything possible. But with the way it appears to be shaking up in Group D, they will probably need to win the lot – an extremely difficult task, considering they will start as the underdog in all of them.

Sri Lanka (0 points | -0.777 NRR)

Where there is a will, there is a way. After losses to South Africa and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka need to win big against Nepal and the Netherlands, and pray that other results go their way.