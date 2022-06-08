TaCa Healthcare expands operations in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:34 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Hyderabad: A healthcare startup that is working to provide surgical care at an affordable cost, TaCa Healthcare, has begun its operations in the two Telugu-speaking States. The startup has partnered with 20 renowned hospital partners and it provides short-stay elective surgeries such as gall bladder stone removal surgery, hernia repair/ removal surgery, appendix removal surgery, etc.

The company, which now has a presence in seven States including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, UP, Delhi and Haryana plans to invest over $5 million over a year to upgrade the existing healthcare facilities in tier-2 and tier-3 cities along with upskilling surgeons.

TaCa Healthcare CEO Dr Amitoj Singh said, “We are a patient-centric, surgeon-driven company. With hospital partners such as Medicover, a NABH accredited healthcare facility, of international standards we will ensure the patients in the region have access to safe and most affordable surgical care with a shorter hospital stay, and faster recovery.”