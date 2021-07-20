Taeil Moon reaches 1 mn followers on Insta in less than 2 hours

Taeil Moon launched his personal Instagram account with the name – mo.on_air on July 6, and his fans flocked to Instagram to follow Taeil leading to breaking records as he reached seven digits worth of followers in the fastest time.

By | Published: 2:03 pm

Taeil Moon, a member of South Korean boyband NCT, has created a Guinness World record for reaching one million followers on Instagram in just one hour 45 minutes after his first post.

Taeil Moon launched his personal Instagram account with the name – mo.on_air on July 6, and his fans flocked to Instagram to follow Taeil leading to breaking records as he reached seven digits worth of followers in the fastest time.

He currently follows seven other accounts, all of which are fellow NCT bandmates.

Taking to Twitter, Guinness World Records tweeted, “Congratulations to @NCTsmtown’s TAEIL MOON who’s set a new record for the fastest time to reach 1M followers on @instagram just one hour and 45 mins! #NCT #NCTU.”

In case you missed it – @NCTsmtown's TAEIL MOON now holds the record for fastest time to reach one million followers on @instagram #NCT #NCTU @NCTsmtown_127 https://t.co/uxsiHOUqSb — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 19, 2021

Now, just a few days after NCT’s Taeil launched his Instagram, his total followers stand at two million. He has shared only eight posts so far.

Taeil debuted as a member of the NCT group in 2016.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .