Tahira Kashyap posts throwback picture with Ayushmann from college days

By | Published: 2:26 pm

Mumbai: Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has gone down the memory lane and posted a picture with her actor husband Ayushamann Khurrana from their college days.

Tahira posted a picture on Instagram from their college life. In the image, the couple are seen posing with a friend.

“The days of red eyes, CD’s, collarbones, self stylised fringes (called flicks back then), never ending giggles and constant butterflies in the stomach! #college #theatre #[email protected] @ayushmannk,” Tahira captioned the image.

Ayushmann and Tahira are childhood sweethearts. The two got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and their second child, a daughter was born in April 2014.

In 2018, Tahira was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer.

Currently, Ayushmann is shooting for his next “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor.