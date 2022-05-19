Take a trip to these iconic museums in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:45 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: Ancient paintings, vintage things, Egyptian mummies, architectural heritage, traditional art or naval history – there’s a museum for everything in Telangana. Our State definitely has a lot to offer for a curious traveler. So grab your camera and head down to these museums that deserve to be on travel bucket lists.

Buddhist Heritage Museum, Buddhavanam

Nagarjuna Sagar dam region is home to some of the oldest Buddhist civilisations in India and a vast number of historic coins and artefacts were recovered here during the construction of this dam.

Many of these artefacts have now been preserved in the Buddhist Heritage Museum located at the dam in the Nalgonda district. The museum showcases Buddhist sculptures, Buddhist tankas, bronzes, pala, Gandhara sculptures, Ajanta paintings, and stone sculptures.

District Museum Kolanupaka

The Kolanupaka site museum is one of the magnificent museums in India, where one can explore ancient culture and heritage. It contains statues and other objects of relevance for both Hinduism and Jainism. Some of the important sculptures here are that of Mahavira, Matsyavallabha, Chamundi, and Nandi, ranging from the 6th to 16th Century AD. The sculptural gallery exhibits artefacts gathered from the various historical monuments in the village. The museum is situated in the temple complex of Someswara Swamy temple, Kolanupaka, close to the great Jain temple.

Alampur Site Museum

The museum is surrounded by Nava Brahma temples where more than 124 stone sculptures and 26 inscriptional slabs are on display including 64 loose sculptures. It is known for its large and varied collection of sculptures. The collections on display include scores of beautiful pieces originating from the 11th-century Kakatiyas. The sculptures of Nataraja, Mahishasura Mardini, Surya, Kartikeya, and Naga from here were also displayed in many international exhibitions held in London, Germany, Paris, etc.

Multi Purpose Cultural Complex

The Multi Purpose Cultural Complex in Hyderabad hosts many Prehistoric, Neolithic, Megalithic and Early historical artefacts gathered from Amarabad, Yeleswaram, and Andugula. There are also Copper plates, Coins, Wooden objects, Arms and Weapons, Stone sculptures, Porcelain Ware objects, and copies of Ajantha and Chughtai paintings on display here, which capture the attention of the visitors.

Sudha Car Museum

At Sudha Car Museum in Hyderabad, you will come across cars of all sizes, shapes, and themes. If you’re a car enthusiast, this place is for you. With more than 150 varieties of cars, the museum can keep you busy for at least an hour.

Also, don’t miss visiting The Nizam’s Museum and Salar Jung Museum in the city to spot some rare and exquisite artefacts.