Take a trip to these picturesque waterfalls near Hyderabad this monsoon

Here is a list of noted waterfalls in and around Hyderabad to check-out this monsoon.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 July 2024, 07:57 PM

Kuntala Waterfalls

By Rishitha Sree

Hyderabad: With monsoon kicking in, there is no better time to witness and explore the enchanting waterfalls that have sprung to life everywhere, along with friends and family. Whether it is spontaneous day trip or a trip over the weekend to fight fatigue, these waterfalls offer an amazing experience with the beauty of nature.

Bhongir Waterfalls:

This waterfall situated approximately 50 kms from Hyderabad, is a hidden gem near the historic town of Bhongir. Surrounded by lush greenery and rocky terrains, it offers an escape to nature lovers. To reach the falls, take a road trip via NH163, enjoying the drive through rural Telangana.

Rajendra Nagar Waterfalls:

Located just 13.9 km from Hyderabad, it is the closest and most accessible waterfall for city residents. This small yet picturesque waterfall is ideal for a quick getaway. Visitors can reach this spot by taking a short ride through the city.

Kadam Dam Waterfalls:

This falls, situated about 107.8 km from Hyderabad, is renowned for its beauty and the surrounding Kadam Dam reservoir. It is favourite among adventure seekers and photographers.The journey to this falls involves a drive via NH44.

Kuntala Waterfalls:

The falls, situated 564.9 km from Hyderabad, is the tallest waterfalls in Telangana. Located in Adilabad district, it descends from a height of 200 feet, creating a spectacular sight for the audience. The journey to Kuntala via NH44, though is quite long and tiring, is worthy.

Ethipothala Waterfalls:

The falls, situated 163.4 km from Hyderabad, is one of the most popular waterfalls. Located on the Chandravanka River, this waterfall is also known for the crocodile breeding centre nearby. Visitors can reach the falls by driving via NH56 towards NagarjunaSagar Dam and the visitors can also have a look at the dam.

Mallela Theertham:

The waterfalls, which is about 185 km from Hyderabad, is cocooned in the Nallamala Forest. To get to the falls, visitors need to drive via NH765, followed by a trek through the forest. The journey to the falls is adventurous and exciting.