Cheque of Rs 8 lakh handed over to kin of constable in Adilabad

A security fund of Rs 8 lakh was handed over to family members of a constable K Markendeya who died at the time of discharging duties at Kuntala waterfalls in Neradigonda mandal on March 8

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 08:10 PM

Adilabad: Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam said that all support would always be extended to kin of policemen who die while discharging duties. He handed over a security fund of Rs 8 lakh to family members of a constable K Markendeya who died at the time of discharging duties at Kuntala waterfalls in Neradigonda mandal on March 8, here on Thursday.

Alam said that the administration mechanism would always extend all possible support to the kin of victims. He advised the police not to neglect their health. He told them to utilize medical camps held at regular intervals, with the help of private hospitals. District Police Officers Welfare Association president P Venkateshwarlu and grievance cell officer Jaiswal Kavita were present.