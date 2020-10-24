Take action against those creating commodity scarcity: Andhra CM

He tasked the district collectors and superintendents of police to ensure that onions are sold at Rs 40 per kg.

By | Published: 12:25 am

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the concerned officials to take stern action against people creating artificial scarcity of essential commodities citing floods and rains.

He tasked the district collectors and superintendents of police to ensure that onions are sold at Rs 40 per kg.

“The district collectors and SPs have been asked to ensure that all shops display the price list prominently. As per the instructions of the CM, onions were purchased through Nafed and they are being sold at the rythu bazaars for Rs 40 per kg,” said Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu.

He said Reddy is reviewing the flood situation regularly and all steps are being taken to provide relief to the flood-hit people.

“Every affected family is being provided with food, medicines and essential commodities. All the ministers, officials and YSRCP MLAs are touring the affected areas for the past 20 days and providing relief to the affected people,” he pointed out.

Highlighting that Reddy is monitoring the situation on a daily basis, Babu took a dig at opposition leaders Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh.

“There is no sense in what Naidu and his son Lokesh are saying from their hideout in Hyderabad for the past eight months. It is ridiculous that Lokesh is making irresponsible comments,” Babu said.

He advised Lokesh to know the difference between heavy rains and floods before talking.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .