Take all possible measures to prevent road accidents in Karimnagar: Gangula tells officials

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar advised officials to develop a traffic island at the Padmanagar junction to avoid accidents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar inspecting road accident spot in Padmanagar in the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Saturday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar instructed officials to take all possible measures to prevent road accidents in Karimnagar town.

The Minister along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao and Collector RV Karnan visited the accident spot in Padmanagar where model school teacher Rajitha died on Friday. Terming the fatal accident unfortunate, the Minister asked officials to take all possible steps to prevent such accidents in future. He advised officials to develop a traffic island at the Padmanagar junction to avoid accidents. Adequate land was available at the spot.

Later, the Minister inspected the ongoing Smart City works at NTR chowk and asked officials to speed up works.

Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath, Traffic ACP Vijay Kumar and others were present.

