Model school teacher dies in road accident in Karimnagar

A model school teacher, Rajitha died on the spot after her two wheeler was run over by a concrete mixer lorry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 AM, Fri - 31 March 23

Karimnagar: A model school teacher, Rajitha, died in a road accident on the Sircilla bypass road on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Friday morning.

The incident occurred when Rajitha’s two wheeler was run over by a concrete mixer lorry. She died on the spot.

A resident of Alkapuri Colony, Karimnagar town, Rajitha was the mathematics teacher (PGT) in Raheemkhanpet Model School, Illandakunta mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Though she wore a helmet, she died on the spot, police said.

The Karimnagar town-II police have registered a case. The body was shifted to the district headquarters hospital.