KCR calls for State-wide protests against Congress Govt’s anti-farmer policies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 08:33 PM

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao has called for State-wide protests on Thursday against the anti-farmer decisions of the Congress government in Telangana.

The call for protest comes amidst growing discontent among farmers who feel deceived by the government’s recent decisions.

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao expressed outrage over the State government’s decision to provide Rs.500 bonus per quintal only for fine rice.

He lashed out at the State government for taking a U-turn on its promise to provide the bonus to all farmers after the Lok Sabha elections and betraying the farmers’ trust.

He pointed out that nearly 90 per cent farmers in Telangana cultivate coarse rice during the Yasangi season. He expressed his anger at the government’s disregard for this crucial aspect and said the Congress was exploiting farmers for political gain.

“The Congress government’s sudden change in stance after the elections reveals its true intentions. They misled farmers for their political benefit without fulfilling their promises. If the same announcement was made before the elections, farmers would have taught the Congress a fitting lesson,” he said, adding that the Congress government cheated farmers on all accounts without giving them Rythu Bandhu or Rythu Bharosa and all other benefits promised before the elections.

In response to the government’s actions, the BRS chief asked the party cadre to mobilise and join the protests in support of farmers.

He affirmed the party’s commitment to fight on behalf of the farmers for their just demands and question the State government for its neglect towards farmers including in the procurement of paddy.

“In solidarity with our farmers, we must take a stand against the injustices they face. The BRS stands firm in its commitment to protect the rights of farmers and will continue to fight alongside them,” he said, asking BRS leaders to visit harvesting and storage points as well as procurement centres on a daily basis to safeguard the farmers’ interests.