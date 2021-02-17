Take part in plantation initiative: Eatala tells party workers

Minister asked TRS workers to take part in tree plantation programme to be held on the occasion of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao’s birthday on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Health Minister Eatala Rajender said committed party workers, who worked for the party wholeheartedly, would get long standing benefits.

Minister participated in a membership drive held in Jammikunta on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he observed that unlike other segments, people of Huzurabad constituency would not be influenced by temporary emotions and they would think in a longer perspective. Local people would not leave the party or leader once they believe them.

Local people have a history to elect a leader for 20 years continuously. After formation of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, he has also been elected for a fourth term from the segment.

Rajender said Jammikunta wards, which used to be continued as slums, have gradually been developed.

There are 30 wards in the municipality and 850 to 1,100 votes were there in each ward, he said and asked the party workers to do more than 70 percent membership in each ward. 1 lakh memberships should be done in the constituency. Minister asked TRS workers to take part in tree plantation programme to be held on the occasion of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao’s birthday on Wednesday.

