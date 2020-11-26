Take up action plan for restoration of forests: PCCF Lokesh Jaiswal

Lokesh instructed the officials of the forest department to implement the action of the restoration of forests by having coordination with the authorities of various departments.

Mancherial: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Lokesh Jaiswal told the authorities of the Forest department to implement the action plan of restoration of the wild as per the planning. He convened a review meeting with Collector Bharati Hollikeri, Conservator of Forest CP Vinod Kumar and District Forest Officer Shivani Dongre over rejuvenation of forests in the district here on Thursday.

Lokesh instructed the officials of the forest department to implement the action of the restoration of forests by having coordination with the authorities of various departments. He was all praise for the officials for achieving the target with regard to Telanganaku Harita Haram and for protecting the wild.

The IFS officer said that the massive plantation drive and maintenance of nurseries were being taken up with the help of funds relating to National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. He stated that he had inspected grass plants, water conservation programmes and plantation activities being executed in different parts of the district.

In-charge Mancherial Assistant Commissioner of Police G Narender and officials of the Forest department belonging to Mancherial and Bellampalli forest divisions were present.

