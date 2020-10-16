Take up road repair works, KTR to officials

Asks water board to take up sewerage, drinking water lines

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take up road repair works across its limits at a cost of Rs 297 crore. Similarly, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) was directed to execute repair works of sewerage and drinking water lines at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

Reviewing the situation in the GHMC limits at a meeting here, the Minister also instructed the Electricity department to coordinate with the GHMC to restore power supply in colonies and apartments within 24 hours. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar was instructed to conduct a special sanitation drive in flood-affected areas. This apart, he was directed to coordinate with the Health Department to organise medical camps in different areas.

Rao also sanctioned Rs 6 crore for development of the Rasoolpura nala, when Cantonment MLA G Sayanna, Board members and CEO Ajit Reddy approached the Minister on Friday.

Visits affected areas

Earlier, the Minister visited different rain-affected areas for the third consecutive day and interacted with residents and assured them that relief measures were being taken up on a war footing to restore normalcy. The Minister commenced his inspection with a visit to a shelter home set up at BS Maqta, followed by Prakash Nagar and Brahmanwadi in Begumpet and took stock of the situation.

He also distributed ration kits to the residents and said the GHMC was focusing on sanitation works. The Minister appealed to citizens to consume only boiled water to prevent diseases.

