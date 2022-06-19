Talelma Project to bring 3,000 acres upstream Singur project under irrigation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:44 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

Sangareddy: Talelma Lift Irrigation Project (TLIP), aimed to provide irrigation water to villages located on upstream Singur Project at Talelma Renuka Yellamma Temple at Saipet village of Vatpally mandal, is ready for inauguration.

The TLIP was taken up with an outlay of Rs 36.74 crore some five years ago. It will provide irrigation water to 14 villages spread in Andole, Vatpally, Tekmal and Alladurgam Mandals in Andole Assembly Constituency. Lifting 0.117 TMCft water from Singur Project, the Irrigation project was aimed to fill 40 tanks located in these 14 villages. The Irrigation department had installed four 430 HP motors as part of TLIP which will combinedly lift 41.2 cusecs of water per day. The Irrigation department built three feeder channels and also conducted trial run to check the leakages.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran these 14 villages could not get irrigation water since they were located upstream Singur Project. Despite Singur, constructed across river Manjeera, located close to these villages, the MLA said that the farmers always used to look at the sky for rains. However, Kranthi Kiran said that the Talelma Project will put an end to all the hurdles of farmers since it will bring 3,000 acres under irrigation despite lifting the groundwater table. He further said that the farmers can cultivate two crops a year from this year onwards.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is expected to inaugurate the project on June 20. Since the Telangana government has taken up Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Project (SLIP) to impound Singur with Godavari water as part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, the Andole MLA said that he Project will full of water round the year which will enable them to lift the water through TLIP round the year.