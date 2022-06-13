Taliban claim killing terror group ISIL commander in Kabul

By ANI Published: Published Date - 12:58 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Kabul: Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban has claimed that its forces have killed the commander of terrorist group ISIS (ISIL) and captured and another member in an operation conducted in the Bagrami district of Kabul province.

TOLO News reported on Monday citing Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson said that these main key figures had attacked mosques, monasteries, and electricity pylons in Kabul and other provinces.The Taliban faces a severe security threat from the Khorasan branch of ISIS, which has been active in Afghanistan since 2014.

Earlier, in May, ISIL claimed responsibility for a series of explosions in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif, which killed 9 people and left 15 others injured, according to the statement posted on the group’s Aamaq news agency.

Three explosions rocked the capital of Balkh province on May 25, leaving at least 9 people killed and 15 others injured, Khaama Press reported. Meanwhile, on the same day, a blast at Masjid Sharif Hazrat Zakaria mosque in Kabul City left at least two worshippers dead, according to officials, Al Jazeera reported.

In response to the attacks in Balkh and Kabul, the US Special Envoy for Women and Human Rights in Afghanistan, Rina Amiri said that the Taliban must ensure people’s security and prevent similar atrocities.

“The heinous attacks in Mazar & Kabul serve no purpose but to inflict further devastation on innocent Afghans who have suffered enough,” Amiri tweeted.

“Preventing these horrid attacks and addressing the security & needs of all Afghans should be what the Taliban focus on,” she added.

The first two explosions in Balkh province targeted passenger vehicles in the Hazara neighborhood, Khaama Press reported citing local sources.

Additionally, an explosion at a traffic square in Kabul’s fourth police district killed at least 30 people and injured others at the Hazrat Zekriya Mosque.

The Emergency hospital said that 22 people had been injured and that 5 of them had died on their way before reaching the hospital. No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast in Hazrat Zakariya, according to Khaama Press.