Taliban sets musical instruments ablaze, alleging music induces moral corruption

Ahmad Sarmast, Afghanistan National Institute of Music founder, likened the regime;s actions to “cultural genocide and musical vandalism”.

“The people of Afghanistan have been denied artistic freedom… The burning of musical instruments in Herat is just a small example of the cultural genocide that is taking place in Afghanistan under the leadership of the Taliban,” Sarmast, who is now based in Portugal, told the BBC.

Since the fall of Kabul in August 2021, the Taliban have imposed numerous restrictions, including playing music in public.

A similar bonfire of instruments was organised by the Taliban on July 19.

The regime had government posted photos of the blaze on X (formerly known as Twitter) at the time but did not say which part of the country it had taken place in.

All forms of music were banned from social gatherings, TV, and radio while the Taliban were in power in Afghanistan from the mid-90s until 2001.