Monday, Jun 24, 2024
Talks Between Protesting Medicos Telangana Govt Fail Strike To Continue

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 24 June 2024, 04:18 PM
Hyderabad: The talks between protesting junior doctors, who have boycotted their regular medical duties from Monday onwards, and State Health Minister, Damodar Raja Narasimha have failed to yield any positive results on Monday.

With a majority of their demands not addressed, the members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) have decided to continue with their indefinite boycott of medical services including outpatient facilities, elective surgeries and inpatient ward duties.

